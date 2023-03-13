Addiction specialist says it ‘not uncommon’ for law enforcement officers to get addicted to drugs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An addiction specialist familiar with substance abuse in law enforcement is weighing in on the recent arrest of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who is facing drug charges.

Joshua Earrey, who has nearly 22 years of experience with the FHP and also worked on the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) task force, was arrested Friday in Duval County after buying drugs from an undercover operative, according to federal court filings.

According to Dr. John Tanner, an addiction care and mental health specialist, law enforcement officers have substance abuse problems because of the experiences they encounter in the field.

“It’s not uncommon for professionals when they get on pain medicine to find the pain medicine relieves that stress. Opiates take away that stress temporarily. Unfortunately, that’s something that backfires,” Tanner said.

Tanner said law enforcement officers are part of a vulnerable population and are exposed to life-threatening injuries often, so when they get treated for those injuries, the possibility of becoming addicted to the medication increases.

Earrey had back surgery in January and was working light administrative desk duty through March. The criminal complaint explains that it is believed Earrey got addicted to oxycodone following the back surgery. A member of Earrey’s family said he also had other surgeries.

Earrey is facing charges of an unlawful user or addict of controlled substances in possession of a firearm. According to the complaint, a defendant said Earrey was buying drugs from a confidential source for the DEA.

The complaint confirms Earrey was the confidential source’s handler, and over 4,500 text messages were exchanged between him and the confidential source.

The complaint also said between May 2018 to January 2023, Earrey had 43 valid prescriptions.

According to Help for our Heroes, nearly 30% of police officers have substance abuse disorders.

Tanner said the best support for people in law enforcement is to get help in settings with others who share similar problems.

“They do have blue support groups. Also, where there’s that connection, the common understanding where people can better help support each other in the whole process,” Tanner said.