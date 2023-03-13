Overdue traffic ticket? This program will help you pay for it

Many Clerks of Court in the Jacksonville area are holding ‘Operation Green Light , which is a driver license reinstatement event, in March.

This event provides customers with an opportunity to pay overdue court-ordered obligations, while saving in additional fees.

If you have a suspended license and outstanding fines, Operation Green Light could be your ticket to getting back behind the wheel.

During the 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 events combined, Florida’s Clerks of Court held more than 200 events and helped more than 35,000 customers become eligible for driver license reinstatement.

These are the counties participating, and when you can pay your overdue ticket:

BAKER

March 13 – 17, 2023

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

In-Person

CLAY

March 11, 2023

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

March 13 – 17, 2023

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Normal Business Hours

In-Person

COLUMBIA

March 13 – 17 & 20 – 24, 2023

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

In-Person, Virtually by Phone

DUVAL

March 20, 21, 22 & 24, 2023

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

March 23, 2023

8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

In-Person

FLAGLER

March 13 – 16, 2023

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Closed from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. for lunch

March 17, 2023

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Closed from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. for lunch

In-Person

PUTNAM

March 13 – 17 & 20 - 24, 2023

8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

March 18, 2023

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

In-Person, Virtually by Phone

ST JOHNS

March 20 - 24, 2023

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

In-Person, Virtual Online, Virtually by Phone