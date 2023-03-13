Person sought by police after robbery at Jacksonville Wells Fargo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says authorities are working to find someone who on Monday afternoon robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on North Main Street.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the robber presented a note to a bank teller, demanding money and making physical threats. Police said the employee complied and gave the robber an undetermined amount of money.

The robber fled and was pursued by a security officer who works with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, who lost sight of the robber. Specialized units responded to assist with the search, which was unsuccessful.

The robber did not brandish a weapon during the robbery, police said. A description of the person they were looking for was not provided by publication of this article.