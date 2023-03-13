State releases text messages Aiden Fucci sent to parents while in jail

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Seventh District State Attorney’s Office has released more evidence in the case regarding Aiden Fucci, the teenager charged with murder in the death of his schoolmate, Tristyn Bailey.

Fucci in February pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. He’s facing the possibility of life in prison with a minimum sentence of 40 years. Over the weekend, News4JAX obtained additional evidence that includes an interview with Fucci during the search for Bailey on Mother’s Day in 2021.

Now, News4JAX has obtained text messages that the state says were between Fucci and his parents while he was in jail.

In these text messages, Fucci, now 16, refers to his jail cell as his “bat cave” a couple times and often talks about playing video games on his tablet.

In one message from Fucci to his father in August 2021 — just a few months after the murder, he wrote:

“Hey I gonna go back to my batcave and call y’all so love you bye. The tablet is about to die. Its at 7″

In early September he wrote this to his mother: “I was playing Candy Crush but I gust I ran out of lives”

Fucci also told his mom that he cannot play online games, only offline.

A couple days later he texted his mom: “playing candy crush, day going real slow, I guess no commissary came in so I figure Ima just play some candy crush”

We previously reported that Fucci reportedly extorted commissary items from inmates by “using fear.” There was an incident in January 2022.

When officers attempted to obtain the commissary items that Fucci extorted, the previous report says, “He became highly agitated and made threats against the officers’ lives.”

We reached out to the Bailey family attorney for comment Monday. He told us: “At this time, they do not anticipate making a comment about the case until after sentencing.”