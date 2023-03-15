Man found shot to death in Arlington parking lot, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Wednesday morning in an Arlington parking lot, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said they responded around 8 a.m. to the parking lot of a business on North Arlington Road near Arlington Expressway where they found a man in his early 40s dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives are canvassing and checking for any surveillance video. Police said they have no suspect information to provide at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact JSO by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).