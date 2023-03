JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share is hosting another food giveaway Saturday, March 18 along with City Council President Terrance Freeman and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The distribution will be held at the Abyssinia Missionary Baptist Church on 10325 Interstate Center Drive from 9 a.m. until supplies last.

Participants will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only.