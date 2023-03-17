Mockingbird single strollers added to recall for fall hazard

A little over 25,000 Mockingbird strollers were recalled Friday because of a risk of children falling while in the stroller.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the lower side of the strollers’ frame can crack and pose a fall risk for children.

Mockingbird Strollers are made of aluminum and are black or silver in color. The seats are black, and the canopies are available in black, light blue, dark blue, pink and light green. The recall expansion includes Mockingbird Single Strollers with a lot number between 18322 and 22278, and lot numbers 23174 and 23175 only. The lot number is a five-digit number that can be found on the white product label located on the inner left side of the stroller frame near the top of the basket.

The strollers were sold online at hellomockingbird.com, babylist.com and goodbuygear.com from March 2020 through March 2023 for between $350 to $450.

Consumers are urged to stop using the stroller and contact Mockingbird or visit hellomockingbird.com to receive a free frame reinforcement kit, which includes two frame clamps that attach to the sides of the stroller to provide reinforcement and support.

Mockingbird is contacting all known purchasers directly, CPSC reported.

This recall is in addition to the 149,000 single-to-double strollers that were recalled in November 2022, which were recalled for the same issue.