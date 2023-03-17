Weekend paid parking is back at Jax Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Paid Parking returns to Jacksonville Beach Friday night. From Friday nights until Sunday nights, it will cost you to park in city lots. The people we talked to out at Jacksonville Beach had mixed reviews about the return of paid parking.

Some people said they didn’t mind having to use these kiosks because they say things like this happen in bigger cities. While others like some employees at an Irish bar said they don’t like it because it means the staff will have to pay to park while they’re at work.

On Friday, some people went to the beach for relaxation. “I’m going to take the time and go to the beach,” said Joanne McCall who is visiting her son.

Others were there for the holiday. “We’re going to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” Tori Bryant said.

Commander Thom Bingham with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department told News4JAX the paid parking season runs through October 29.

People will have to pay Friday 8pm-2am, Saturday 10am-2am and Sunday 10am-midnight. Unless the following Monday is a holiday, then Sunday is 10pm-2am. And on that holiday Monday, you’ll pay 10am-midnight.

It’s three dollars for the first two hours, and an additional dollar for every additional hour.

Wendy lives in Jacksonville Beach and told us she wants more parking spots. “It took me an hour to find a parking spot this morning,” Wendy said.

News4JAX spoke to people at the beach about paid parking, and we heard mixed reactions.

Resident Tori Bryant said, “If you have a public beach, I think you should have free parking.”

Resident Drew Bryant said, “I think paid parking is a good way to generate some revenue to help upkeep the area down here.”

Visitor Jordan Mann said, “I ain’t got the money for parking.”

Commander Bingham said more paid parking spots would become available next weekend on 2nd Avenue North and 6th Avenue North.

Other parking spots that are the same as last year are the pier parking lot, the city parking lot behind the Ritz, the one east of it and the parking lot next to Sneakers.

Commander Bingham told us if you live within the city limits and your vehicle is registered to an address in Jacksonville Beach, you don’t have to pay. And if you have already registered your vehicle before, you don’t have to do it again.