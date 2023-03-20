2 men arrested in connection to October deadly shooting on Commonwealth Avenue

On the left side is Kijean John and on the right side is Cameron Davis. Both have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting from October 27, 2022, on the Commonwealth Avenue area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – 2 men are now facing charges in connection to a shooting that left one man dead on Commonwealth Avenue back on October 27, of 2022. That’s according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

20-year-old Kijean John has been charged with Murder and Armed Robbery while 21-year-old Cameron Davis is charged with Murder and Armed Robbery.

According to an arrest report, officers were sent to Commonwealth Avenue for a report of a shooting on Thursday, October 27, 2022. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

After gathering enough evidence from the scene and talking to witnesses, investigators identified John and Davis as the suspects. Police found and arrested both of them after obtaining a warrant.