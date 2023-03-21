Bicyclists raise safety concerns after a man was critically injured in a crash on A1A in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Bicyclists are speaking out after a man riding his bike last Thursday was hit by a pickup truck and critically injured on A1A in St. Johns County. Dartmouth Athletics sent out a press release identifying the man as Eugine “Buddy” Teevens, 66, their head football coach.

Coach Eugene "Buddy" Teevens in critical condition after bicycle crash on A1A in St. Johns County (2016 Getty Images)

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened when a vehicle hit Teevens who was crossing in an area he wasn’t supposed to.

Some people told News4JAX even though he crossed in the wrong spot, the area is still dangerous for bike riders and walkers.

According to the FHP report, the pickup truck hit Teevens around 8:40 p.m. when the bicyclist crossed in a “non-crosswalk or designated crossing area.” The bicyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“It makes me sad,” bicyclist Hanna Nemeck said.

Nemeck said even though Teevens crossed in the wrong spot, the road is dangerous. She said this is why she’s extra careful on A1A.

“I always ride on the sidewalk and I’ve been told that it’s illegal, but I ride on the sidewalk just because I’m scared to be in the bike lane,” Nemeck said.

Along the stretch are signs for people to be aware of bike paths and pedestrians.

A day after Teevens was involved in the crash, another crash on a different part of A1A happened, involving a bicyclist and truck.

According to FHP, the truck turned into the path of the bike rider. The bike rider was tossed from the bike and flown to the hospital.

In January, a pedestrian was hit on A1A in St. Johns County and died. Last April, two more pedestrians were hit on A1A on a different stretch and one was killed.

Stephen Dixon who has grown up on A1A said the county has improved the road, making it a bit safer for bike riders and walkers, but he thinks more needs to be done.

“There are a few things they could do to make these crosswalks a little safer, but it’s going to take time and money and that’s something they’re going to have to work on,” Dixon said.

Dixon said he hopes to see more crosswalks sooner rather than later.

F-DOT told News4JAX the following crosswalk locations are currently in the design phase. Construction has not started for these crosswalks and is not expected until next year:

• A1A at Nease Beachfront Park (in Vilano Beach)

• A1A at Fort Matanzas Park (South of St. Augustine)

• A1A at Green Rd. (South of St. Augustine)

• A1A at Treasure Beach Rd. (South of St. Augustine)

News4JAX reached out to Dartmouth for a comment on the coach, they did reply saying, “As of right now, we don’t have any updates on Coach Teevens. The family will reach out to us when they are comfortable sharing any news regarding his status.”

The statement went on to say, “Athletics is running point on sharing family updates, so keep an eye on their Twitter account. I will also set a reminder to send you an update when one comes in. In the meantime, Athletics posted a link sharing how folks can provide encouragement and well wishes to Coach Teevens.