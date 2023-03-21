60º

📸 🗳️Patriotic pride: Share your ‘I Voted’ selfies

Josh Beauchamp, Audience Development Director

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Election Day in Duval County and it’s time to show off those “I Voted” sticker photos.

Just head over to SnapJAX and upload a pic or video in the ‘I Voted’ category of the Election Day channel.

You could end up in the feed below or maybe in one of our newscasts tonight.

If you see a Snap you like, give it some love by clicking the heart icon or leaving a nice comment.

DocCharles40

My pastor and I voted Sunday after church

12 hours ago
0
Jacksonville
Charlie

Early in Mandarin

1 hour ago
0
Jacksonville
Patricia Willians

I Voted

17 hours ago
0
Jacksonville
Jepp Walter

Finally found a place that the sticker doesn’t fall off so easily. 😎

1 day ago
0
Jacksonville
Kikidawn329

I VOTED !!!

3 days ago
0
Jacksonville
Lakesha A Burton

We voted! A special thank you to poll workers!

Mar 15, 2023
0
Jacksonville
Nancy P.
Mar 9, 2023
2
Jacksonville
Josh Beauchamp

Happy Election Day everybody! Make sure your voice is heard.

1 hour ago
0
Jacksonville
tblaze02

St. Patrick's Day and I voted. Northside Jacksonville

3 days ago
0
Jacksonville
Andre Mills

Andre Mills I Voted

2 hours ago
0
Jacksonville

