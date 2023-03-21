📸 🗳️Patriotic pride: Share your ‘I Voted’ selfies

(Thomas Peipert, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Election Day in Duval County and it’s time to show off those “I Voted” sticker photos.

VOTE 2023: FAQ: It's election day, Duval County. Here's your guide for voting in Jacksonville's 2023 mayoral race & others

DocCharles40 My pastor and I voted Sunday after church 12 hours ago 0 Jacksonville

Charlie Early in Mandarin 1 hour ago 0 Jacksonville

Patricia Willians I Voted 17 hours ago 0 Jacksonville

Jepp Walter Finally found a place that the sticker doesn’t fall off so easily. 😎 1 day ago 0 Jacksonville

Kikidawn329 I VOTED !!! 3 days ago 0 Jacksonville

Lakesha A Burton We voted! A special thank you to poll workers! Mar 15, 2023 3 Jacksonville

Josh Beauchamp Happy Election Day everybody! Make sure your voice is heard. 1 hour ago 0 Jacksonville

tblaze02 St. Patrick's Day and I voted. Northside Jacksonville 3 days ago 1 Jacksonville