📸 🗳️Patriotic pride: Share your ‘I Voted’ selfies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Election Day in Duval County and it’s time to show off those “I Voted” sticker photos.
Just head over to SnapJAX and upload a pic or video in the ‘I Voted’ category of the Election Day channel.
You could end up in the feed below or maybe in one of our newscasts tonight.
If you see a Snap you like, give it some love by clicking the heart icon or leaving a nice comment.
VOTE 2023: 🗳️ FAQ: It’s election day, Duval County. Here’s your guide for voting in Jacksonville’s 2023 mayoral race & others | Still undecided: Voter’s Guide | Get Election Day alerts: Download free app
Jepp Walter
Finally found a place that the sticker doesn’t fall off so easily. 😎