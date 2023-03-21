🗳️ FAQ: It’s election day, Duval County. Here’s your guide for voting in Jacksonville’s 2023 mayoral race & others

Early voting has been underway for quite some time, but for those who haven’t yet cast a ballot — Tuesday is the day to do so!

And for those who will be voting on election day, we’re here to help you make sense of the voting process and provide some insight into what to expect on your ballot.

⭕ Before you cast your vote

The key to knowing everything about the election? Check out our comprehensive News4JAX Voter’s Guide, where you’ll find the races and candidates you’ll be voting on in the 2023 general election.

⭕ Who is able to vote in the election?

Everyone. If you’re registered to vote, regardless of party affiliation, you can vote.

⭕ Where do I vote & what do I bring?

On election day, you can only vote at your designated precinct.

Follow this link to locate your precinct based on your address.

*Important* Voters must present current and valid, photo and signature I.D. when voting, such as a Florida driver’s license. If voters do not present proper I.D., they may vote a provisional ballot.

The polls are open on election day, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Any voters waiting in line at 7 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot.

🗳️ What’s on the ballot (and where you can find the results)

Here’s a list of what you’ll find to vote on (explained in full in the Voter’s Guide). Clicking the links below will take you to our results pages. Return often after the polls close at 7 p.m. to see who is winning each race.

2023 general election in Jacksonville

*IMPORTANT: A candidate must receive more than 50% of the vote in their race to be declared the winner. If no candidate receives that, the top two candidates — regardless of political party — will advance to the May 16 general election.