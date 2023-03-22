Precinct-by-precinct: How Jacksonville voted in the 1st election for mayor

Jacksonville – After a seven-way race for mayor in Jacksonville’s March city elections, voters will head back to the polls in May to choose between the top two candidates, Democrat Donna Deegan and Republican Daniel Davis. Deegan finished with approximately 39 percent of the vote, while Davis received 25 percent. Combined, the two candidates were the top vote-getters in nearly all of Duval County’s 186 precincts.

Based on a News4JAX analysis of precinct-by-precinct vote totals through Tuesday night, Deegan received the most votes in 147 precincts. Davis led in 30 precincts, with clusters on the Westside and in Mandarin. Republican Al Ferraro, who finished third overall, was the leader in nine precincts across Arlington and the Northside. Some of those areas overlapped with the city council district that Ferraro has represented for the past eight years.

Looking at the next-highest vote getters across the city, Davis finished second in 104 precincts. Democrat Audrey Gibson, who finished fourth overall, received the second-highest number of votes in 38 precincts, stretching from downtown through Northwest Jacksonville. Deegan finished second in 32 precincts, and Ferraro finished second in 12 precincts.

The next city election will be May 16.

You can use the interactive map below to explore the precinct-by-precinct results. Switch between first and second place to see where candidates were leading vote-getters across the city, and click on a precinct to see the complete vote totals in that area.