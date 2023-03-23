Federal grand jury indicts ex-Nassau County sergeant on drug trafficking charge

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Former Nassau County Sheriff’s Office sergeant who is facing a federal charge of possessing drugs with the intent to distribute has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

James Hickox, 37, is set to have a preliminary hearing in federal court at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Hickox, who was also part of a DEA task force, was arrested this month and accused of having large amounts of narcotics including cocaine, MDMA and fentanyl, with the intent to sell them.

The indictment specifies that the violation involved “cocaine, MDMA, and 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.”

A criminal complaint stated that a defendant told the investigators that Hickox and another unnamed officer were stealing money and drugs seized during investigations and that Hickox would also sell some of the drugs for the two and give them a cut of the profit.

When federal agents searched his home, they found narcotics and almost $200,000 in cash. They also analyzed Hickox’s bank accounts and found he routinely deposited thousands of dollars in a day, at multiple ATMs, over a three-year period.

Hickox told them he did not know where the money came from, according to the criminal complaint.

A longtime Florida Highway Patrol trooper was also arrested by the FBI on drug charges on the same day as Hickox. The two were both on the same DEA task force.

It’s unclear if their arrests are connected.