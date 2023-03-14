Ex-Nassau County deputy facing charges following FBI drug trafficking investigation

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A former Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing federal drug charges following an FBI investigation into drug trafficking.

James Hickox, 37, made his first appearance in federal court Monday afternoon after being arrested Friday. He’s accused of having large amounts of narcotics, including cocaine and fentanyl, with the intent to sell them.

Hickox was part of a DEA task force meant to get drugs and dealers off the streets.

We talked criminal defense attorney Curtis Fallgatter, who is not affiliated with this case.

“Very unusual,” he said of the case. “Hundreds of thousands of drug cases make state court every year, but it isn’t very often that a law enforcement officer gets caught up in trafficking himself.”

A criminal complaint states that the FBI was tipped off by a defendant who was cooperating with investigators. They said that Hickox and another officer would steal money and drugs seized during investigations.

Federal agents said they searched his home last Friday, finding narcotics and close to $200,000 in cash.

We asked Fallgatter if the arrest could have an impact on cases Hickox was past involved with.

“It could be fairly dramatic. As we said, he’s been in narcotics and task force with federal and state officers for over a decade,” Fallgatter said.

Hickox was the second Jacksonville-area law enforcement officer arrested by the FBI on drug charges last Friday. Both were on the same task force for the DEA.

It’s unclear if their arrests are connected.

“In this particular case, the system worked because the investigators were — their intelligence and their investigative efforts identified essentially what are two bad cops,” Fallgatter said.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper released a statement that reads: