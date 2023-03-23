Jacksonville residents with busy schedules can apply for passports at 2-day event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need a passport?

The Duval County Clerk of Courts is providing two additional opportunities for travelers to increase their frequent flyer miles.

The two passport day events were designed with special and weekend hours to accommodate people with busy schedules.

The first event is on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Beaches Branch on 1543 Atlantic Boulevard. The next event is Wednesday, April 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Duval County Courthouse on 501 West Adams Street.

Travelers can apply for new passports for adults and children, renew passports for children and renew passports that expired within the past five years. Renewal of current passports or passports that expired within the past five years are done directly through the United States Department of State.

No appointments are needed to attend. Visit duvalclerk.com for a checklist of what to bring, passport fees and more information.

Applicants are also encouraged to complete and bring the DS-11 form to expedite the application process.

A passport photo service will also be available for $15.