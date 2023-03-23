Juvenile found fatally shot inside Lake City apartment

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Officers with the Lake City Police Department are investigating after a “male juvenile” was found fatally shot Wednesday evening at an apartment on Northwest Wayne Place.

According to a news release, police were dispatched at 6:13 p.m. First responders who arrived on scene attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

“Preliminary findings indicate the victim and another juvenile were in the apartment handling the firearm when the incident occurred,” the news release reads.

Police officers did not provide an age of the victim. Additional details were not immediately provided, and no arrests were announced.