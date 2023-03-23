Let us know: Would your business be impacted if TikTok was banned?

Kiki Sideris, a reporter for The News Movement (TNM), a social media news operation re-imagined for Gen-Z consumers, use her phone to produce a TikTok video on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in New York. TNM uses a staff of reporters with an average age of 25 to make tailored news content for sites like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Half of Americans say they have created a TikTok account — many using the platform to promote themselves or their businesses.

Word on the street is people want TikTok gone, a lot of people. So far, TikTok has been banned from all government-issued mobile devices. Could Americans soon lose access to the app?

We want to know: If TikTok was banned in the U.S., would that hurt your business? Please explain below.