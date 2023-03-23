Teen arrested after fatally shooting man, fleeing in U-Haul truck, JSO says

Khamani Dawson arrested in the shooting death of a 31-year-old man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest was made in a Tuesday afternoon shooting that caused a man to die from his life-threatening injuries, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

A 31-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Mission Court near Toledo Road and Powers Avenue, JSO said.

According to police, the suspect description they received led to the arrest of 19-year-old Khamani Dawson, who was already in custody after the shooting.

Police said Dawson left the scene in a U-Haul truck. Police were able to track down the truck, and Dawson was found not too far from the abandoned U-Haul.

A witness told police they saw Dawson throw an item into a dumpster. JSO said it found a gun in the dumpster.

Dawson was taken in for questioning. Since the man died from his injuries, JSO’s homicide unit took over the investigation.

Dawson was arrested and charged with murder.