Jacksonville police officer shot, in critical condition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville police officer is in the hospital with critical injuries after being shot in the Duclay neighborhood, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The officer was shot on Morse Avenue, according to a tweet released by JSO.

Mayor Lenny Curry responded to JSO’s tweet saying he is monitoring the situation:

“As @JSOPIO continues their work, I continue to monitor reports and ask the people of @CityofJax to keep this wounded officer in their prayers. God bless the entire JSO family for all they do to keep our community safe,” the mayor wrote.

The Fraternal Order of Police tweeted: “Please keep our officer and family in your prayers. We need a miracle.”

The Sheriff’s Office closed Morse Avenue between Firestone Road and Skylar Jean Drive for the investigation. Residents living in the area of Morse and Ridgeview avenues were told to shelter in place as JSO worked to resolve the situation and take a suspect into custody.

Right now, the circumstances of how the officer was shot are unknown. Additional information was forthcoming.