Jacksonville drops appeal over city voting maps lawsuit

A sign that reads "Voting Precinct 903," marks part of an on-gong gerrymandering fight in Jacksonville, Fla., Jan. 18, 2023. A protracted legal fight over how city council districts were drawn in Jacksonville, Florida, reflects an aspect of redistricting that often remains in the shadows. Political map-drawing for congressional and state legislative seats captures wide attention after new census numbers are released every 10 years. No less fierce are the battles over the way voting lines are drawn in local governments, for city councils, county commissions and even school boards. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville is dropping its appeal to a lawsuit brought by the NAACP and others against the city over its redistricting maps for city council.

The city was appealing the decision by a federal judge but the decision to back off was made in a special council meeting on Monday where the public and the media were not allowed.

MORE: NAACP, others file objections to city of Jacksonville’s remedial redistricting plan, propose 3 maps of their own

The district map approved by the judge, which was submitted by the plaintiffs, was used in last week’s election. The judge put the map in place because the new maps drawn by the city were determined to be unfair to minority voters.

The matter could go back to court to work out the original lawsuit over the maps but negotiations are now underway where both sides might settle this case and the current map just used will be permanent.