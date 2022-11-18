NAACP, others file objections to city of Jacksonville’s remedial redistricting plan, propose 3 maps of their own

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s an update in the fight to redraw Jacksonville’s city council districts.

The Jacksonville Branch of the NAACP and others have filed their objections to the city’s remedial maps and proposed three maps of their own, designated P1, P2 and P3 (see below).

The plaintiffs contend the city’s remedial plan continues to “entrench racial gerrymandering.”

The plaintiffs say maps P1 and P2 better follow major geographical boundaries and create districts that are “compact and contiguous so that people of the city are adequately represented.”

As for map P3, the plaintiffs say, it “cures the most egregious violations, by not stripping Black residents from District 14 and not packing them into other districts.”

The plaintiffs argue the judge should reject the city’s remedial map and choose one of the alternatives until there is a final order in the case.

The federal judge overseeing the case has set a virtual hearing at 4:15 p.m. Monday to discuss the possibility of an evidentiary hearing.

P1 (Court records)

P2 (Court records)