New owner of troubled Northside Jacksonville motel hopes to find solution, keep doors open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville city councilman wants a building known previously for violence and drugs to be shut down, but its new owner hopes to find a better solution.

The motel is the Home 1 Great Stay on Harts Road, formerly known as the Gold Rush Motel. While it’s under the new ownership, Councilman Reggie Gaffney Jr. says it has the same problems as before.

“I got at least 15 to 20 calls from constituents on Harts Road fearing for their safety. They want this hotel shut down. When they call me, it’s my job to respond and react,” Gaffney Jr. said.

The councilman said he’s reached out to the city’s office of general counsel, and they are reviewing his request to demolish the motel.

Gloria Glover, the new manager of the Home 1 Great Stay, said she wants to talk with the city and Gaffney Jr.

“I am open to a conversation, but right now I am asking the nuisance and abatement board to close down the hotel immediately,” Gaffney Jr. said.

Glover told me by phone that she is working to make the motel a safer place.

“It’s not like we are just letting locals come in. We have stopped letting locals come into our hotel,” Glover said.

In addition, the manager said, they were not told about the entire history of violence before the property was purchased.

“We do know that that hotel has some really really prior bad incidents and prior things that have happened under that old name,” Glover said. “Again, we are doing everything under our power to make sure that we get rid of that negative impact that that area had.”

The property was purchased within the last year.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records since the new management took over, there have been 52 calls for service from Jan. 1 to March 26.

Among the calls: a shooting, auto theft, domestic violence and a warrant for an arrest.

The manager said the most recent death at the motel was due to a customer that overdosed while in one of the motel rooms. She said they are working on screening customers in an attempt to reduce the amount of people involved in illegal activity, but it may be too late if the city decides to tear the building down.

Gaffney Jr. said that the office of general counsel could decide as early as Tuesday morning on whether or not to demolish the building. The management for the motel is flying in on Tuesday to work on a compromise.

Notably, Gaffney Jr. is running for reelection. He’s facing Tameka Gaines Holly, who sent us a statement: