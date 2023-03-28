Student with special needs collapses after consuming THC-laced edible, mother says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a Westside High School student says their loved one took a trip to an emergency room after consuming an edible believed to have been laced with THC.

The incident reportedly happened Wednesday. Duval County Public Schools said an internal investigation is underway.

We’re told the student was unaware the edible was laced until after she was taken to a hospital.

“She collapsed on the ground and started throwing up. I tried to get her back up and she could barely stand,” said the mother, who spoke on a condition of anonymity.

“I felt weak,” the student said. “My heart was beating so fast.”

The mom says her daughter collapsed several times on the way to the car. Her daughter’s skin was pale, and she appeared to be going in and out of consciousness on the way to the hospital.

“Her pupils were dilated, and she had a high heart rate. It was 155 beats per minute just resting,” the mother said.

The mom says emergency room doctors ran tests on the girl that revealed she had THC in her system. She says her daughter does not experiment with drugs, so they went over everything she ate that morning. The girl revealed that a male classmate, who also has special needs, gave her a “Lucky Charms snack bar” similar to the one pictured in this story. She also said she took four bites from the bar and then threw it away because it had a funny taste and smell.

The mom says she complained to school officials and expected other parents to be notified of what happened.

Monday afternoon, a school district spokesperson released a statement that says: “We are aware of this allegation, and we’ve notified DCF to ensure that an external investigation takes place. We’re also conducting an internal investigation.”

According to the CDC, depending on the amount and strength of the psychoactive extract in marijuana, commonly known as THC, a child can become very sick after consuming an edible. Symptoms can include problems walking and breathing and a higher-than-normal heart rate.