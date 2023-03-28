UF, FSU baseball game in Jacksonville postponed due to weather concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Due to weather concerns, the baseball game between the University of Florida and Florida State University at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed, officials announced.

The game will now be played on Tuesday, May 2. The time will be announced at a later date. Any tickets purchased for Tuesday’s game will be honored for the May 2 game.

Any guests unable to attend due to the date change may request a refund and are encouraged to contact their primary point of purchase. Fans who purchased directly through ticketmaster.com can log into their Ticketmaster account to request a refund through the website. Refunds will be processed in the order they are received and ticket holders should allow 30 business days to receive a refund.

For additional information, please contact the Gator Bowl Sports Offices at (904) 798-1700.