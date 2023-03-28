76º

LIVE

Local News

UF, FSU baseball game in Jacksonville postponed due to weather concerns

Game will now be played May 2

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: Jacksonville, Duval County, UF, FSU
University of Florida, Florida State University baseball players face off at 121 Financial Ballpark (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Due to weather concerns, the baseball game between the University of Florida and Florida State University at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed, officials announced.

The game will now be played on Tuesday, May 2. The time will be announced at a later date. Any tickets purchased for Tuesday’s game will be honored for the May 2 game.

Any guests unable to attend due to the date change may request a refund and are encouraged to contact their primary point of purchase. Fans who purchased directly through ticketmaster.com can log into their Ticketmaster account to request a refund through the website. Refunds will be processed in the order they are received and ticket holders should allow 30 business days to receive a refund.

For additional information, please contact the Gator Bowl Sports Offices at (904) 798-1700.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Digital reporter who has lived in Jacksonville for more than 25 years and focuses on important local issues like education and the environment.

email

twitter