‘Not out of the woods yet’: Sheriff says JSO officer who was shot is making progress

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville police officer critically injured in a shooting Sunday is making positive progress in his recovery, Sheriff T.K. Waters said Wednesday.

JSO Officer Malik Daricaud, 25, remains in the hospital but is getting more movement and feeling in his body, the sheriff said.

“That’s great compared to what we heard initially,” Waters said. “We’re not out of the woods yet. We’re still praying. We’re still hoping for his full recovery.”

The Fraternal Order of Police in Jacksonville has shared a GoFundMe page that was created to raise funds for Daricaud’s treatment. It states that the officer started his career as a police explorer for the North Miami Beach Police Department at age 15 before joining the Navy and later the U.S. Air Force.

According to JSO, officers, including Daricuad, came to a home on Ridgeview Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Sunday to talk to Tyliko Maduro, 32, to follow up on a traffic stop investigation from a week prior.

Maduro’s mother was called to the home because he did not answer the door. When the mother opened the door, Maduro was standing inside holding a rifle. On bodycam footage, Maduro’s mom can be heard telling him to put the gun down, then several gunshots are heard. One struck Daricaud.

A shelter-in-place order was issued until 11:45 a.m. Sunday for residents living in the area until the situation was handled.

PREVIOUS STORY: JSO officer critically wounded in shooting related to traffic stop

The SWAT team was called to the home. Officers never fired back at Maduro. He was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot.

JSO is still investigating.

Waters thanked the community for praying for the injured officer, who remains in critical but stable condition. He was undergoing tests Wednesday.