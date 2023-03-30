Clay County Fair opens with new food, rides, same family fun

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The sights, sounds and smells of the Clay County Agricultural Fair are an annual tradition in Green Cove Springs -- and so is seeing Richard Nunn cut the ribbon on Opening Day.

The Morning Show meteorologist sliced with the scissors for the 14th year on Thursday to open the fair to the public.

After getting an early behind-the-scenes look at all the fair fun, of course.

Clay County Agricultural Executive Director Tasha Hyder said the fair will feature 12 new food options and five new rides this year.

She rode down what she laughingly renamed the “Richard Nunn’s Boardwalk” with Nunn on Thursday morning, cataloging all the delicious (and unusual) fair food traditions: from fried butter to just about anything on a stick.

“You know, when it comes to the fair, one of the four food groups is ‘on a stick,’” Nunn said, riding next to Hyder on mobility scooters.

The fair, which has been a tradition since 1987, opened at 2 p.m. Thursday and will run for 11 days at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs.

In addition to the food and midway rides, the fair features concerts, tractor pulls, pig races and more.

“We’re so excited. We worked really hard on this lineup and we’re just really excited to share it with everyone that’s coming out,” Hyder said.

For more information on the fair, go to https://www.claycountyfair.org/.

Fair schedule

Date Theme Hours Thursday, March 30 Opening Day 2-11 p.m. Friday, March 31 Student Fair Day 10 a.m.-12 a.m. Saturday, April 1 Clay AG Day 10 a.m.-12 a.m. Sunday, April 2 Clay Health Day 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday, April 3 Taste the Fair Day 4-11 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 Our Fair Cares Day 4-11 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 Senior + Inclusive Day 12-11 p.m. Thursday, April 6 VyStar Family Day 4-11 p.m. Friday, April 7 Fiesta Family Friday 10 a.m.-12 a.m. Saturday, April 8 Celebrate Clay Day 10 a.m.-12 a.m. Sunday, April 9 Hero Day 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

On Wednesday, county officials held a news conference about the fair and asked everyone headed to the fairgrounds over the next 11 days to bring their patience -- because traffic will be heavy on State Road 16.

Sheriff Michelle Cook said drivers not planning to go to the fair are asked to use alternate routes to SR 16 to help with traffic.

She said more than 120,000 people will pass through the gates during the 11-day fair.

Cook encouraged anyone planning to attend the fair to download the SaferWatch app if they don’t already have it.

“(It) will be our primary communications tool for important information,” Cook said.

Those updates will include traffic, weather and safety information, she said.

She laughed as she also advised fairgoers to ride the rides before eating the food.

“It’s on my tip sheet,” she said.