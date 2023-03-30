Increased security at Oakleaf High after police say students brought gun to school Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There will be more security at Oakleaf High School on Thursday after police say a group of students brought a gun to school on Wednesday.

The campus was put on code red lockdown on Wednesday afternoon, after one student reported seeing another student with a gun, according to Oakleaf High Principal Matthew Boyack.

Clay County District Schools Police Department Chief Kenneth Wagner later confirmed that several students were responsible for bringing the gun to school. They were all taken into custody, but authorities would not say how many students were involved or if they were being charged.

One parent News4JAX spoke with, who wished to remain anonymous, said they hope to see some protocols change to prevent this from happening again.

“It is a nice school, but they still should have it where they might need to get checked to get inside the school,” the parent said. “How did he get it in the school? Maybe they need to wear clear backpacks like elementary.”

Parents and students are encouraged to make sure they have the SaferWatch app on their phones. They can use it to report any threats or get alerts on what’s happening at their school.