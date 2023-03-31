Road project set to tackle flooding, drainage issues in downtown St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Work is underway in an attempt to stop or slow flooding that is common near the Bridge of Lions in downtown St. Augustine.

It’s part of a $4 million drainage improvement plan that the Florida Department of Transportation expects to finish by the fall.

The area is known far too well for its flooding during hurricanes, or even when there’s just a heavy downpour.

When it does flood, it forces the bridge to shut down until the water recedes.

The drainage improvement project started this month.

A 5-foot-wide drainpipe will replace the older version that’s already underground, according to the FDOT.

It starts on King Street, all the way up to the Bay Wall.

The project will also include adding a masonry wall, sidewalk and bike path.

In its last phase later this year, drivers can expect to take a detour on weekdays.

The FDOT is hosting a meeting next month for the community to learn more about the project and to give them an opportunity to speak with engineers.

That meeting is on April 18 at St. Augustine City Hall. Residents can also attend the workshop virtually.