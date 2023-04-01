Man shot Saturday morning in Moncrief Park neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries, according to JSO.

Police responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of 33rd Street and Wilson Street in the Moncrief Park neighborhood around 7:30 a.m.

JSO said a man in his 30s was shot and sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO is investigating and working to identify a suspect.

If you have any information about this shooting, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.