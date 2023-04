JFRD crews responding to house fire on Main Street and 27th Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews from the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department were sent to a house fire on Main Street and 27th Street.

News4JAX was told by fire officials they believe someone was at the home at the time of the fire but that person wasn’t hurt.

Fire crews packed up their equipment and left just before 10 p.m.

