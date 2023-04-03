Hunting for an idea?🐰 Here’s a list of Easter activities in the Jacksonville area

Easter is on Sunday, April 9, and we have some fun events you and your family can participate in this year.

Below you will find parades, Easter egg hunts, Easter Bunny photos, Sunday services and more.

With some help from Jacksonvillemom.com, we have broken down the activities by state and county to ensure we have something for everyone in our viewing area.

Duval County

Adventure Landing Easter Egg Hunt: Adventure Landing is still open and is hosting its 27th Annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 8 at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. The Easter Bunny will also be there! Attendees must bring their own basket. Click here for more details.

Easter Egg Hunt | April 8th, 2023 (News4JAX)

Family photos at the Avenues Mall: Reserve your visit and make it an Easter tradition! The Avenues Mall is offering a “Bunny Photo Experience” from March 10 through April 8. Click here for more information.

Easter on the Avenue at the Shoppes of Historic Avondale: The Shoppes of Historic Avondale is hosting a free community event on April 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Easter Bunny Meet & Greet will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Parking Lot of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. Click here to read more.

Easter Eggstravaganza at Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church: Get ready for games, food, inflatables and more! The Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church is hosting a free “Easter Eggstravaganza” event! There will be pony rides, face painting and more. Click here to read more.

Easter Egg Hunt at One Church Jacksonville Beach: One Church Jax Beach hosts a free Easter Egg Hunt event on April 8 at 10 a.m. Those planning to attend should bring their own Easter basket. The event is for kids through 5th grade. Click here to read more.

Members-only “Brunch with the Bunny” at the Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens: Indulge in a delicious brunch, participate in crafts and take a picture with the Easter Bunny on Shaba Terrace on April 8 starting at 9 a.m. Seating is limited. Click here for more information.

Clay County

Easter Eggstravaganza at Calvary Church Orange Park Campus: The Calvary Church Orange Park Campus is hosting an Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with over 5,000 eggs, Jacksonvillemom.com reports. Bring your own basket and get ready for inflatables, games, face painting and more. Click here for more details. Address: 9 Knight Boxx Road, Orange Park, FL United.

Easter Sunrise Service at Keystone United Methodist Church: The Keystone United Methodist Church is hosting a sunrise service on April 9 at 6:30 a.m.

Easter Sunrise Service at Keystone United Methodist Church (News4JAX)

St. Johns County

St. Augustine Easter Parade: An easter parade will be held in the Historic District of St. Augustine on Saturday, April 8. It will begin at 9 a.m. St. Augustine’s Easter Parade, now in its 67th year, is the nation’s second-oldest Easter Parade. The parade steps off at the Old Jail Museum and heads south on San Marco Avenue and along the bayfront on Avenida Menendez, finishing at the Plaza de la Constitución. Click here for more details.

Swiss Cove Christian Church Easter Egg Hunt: This Fruit Cove church is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt that will feature bounce houses, yard games, snow cones, and of course, Easter Egg Hunts. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. for children up to five and 11 a.m. for K-5th grade. Click here for more details.

Swiss Cove Christian Church Easter Egg Hunt (News4JAX)

Nassau County

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island – Salt Restaurant Easter Bunny Breakfast: Children will delight in breakfast with the Easter Bunny and the Springtime Fairy. Seating is limited for this event and this event is expected to be sold out. Reservations are available only by advance ticketing. Click here for more information. Location: Salt Restaurant

