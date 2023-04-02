‘This morning we worshipped’: Several Jacksonville churches celebrate Palm Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Palm Sunday is the beginning of Holy Week celebrations on the Christian calendar leading up to Easter Sunday.

Several Jacksonville churches are celebrating and hosting services, including Easter egg hunts for kids.

Pope Francis attended Palm Sunday services one day after being released from the hospital for bronchitis. The pope made his way through the crowd Sunday outside of St. Peter’s Square.

Rachel Sasser is a member of the youth choir at Southside Methodist Church. Instead of sleeping in today, Sasser and other members woke up bright and early to celebrate Palm Sunday.

“This morning we worshipped, and all the children came through and waved palm branches,” Sasser said.

Angie Cosper, who is director of the children’s ministries, said Palm Sunday is such an important day to the church.

“It’s such a day of celebration but it is also looking forward to what happened to the holy life of Jesus this week ahead,” Cosper said.

Minister of Discipleship Dale Tedder said Holy Week is an important time because it’s a reminder to the church and believers.

“The church here is a reminder of where Jesus was at a particular point throughout his ministry,” Tedder said.

Other churches around the River City are also celebrating by handing out palms and olive branches before service, which according to religious leaders, symbolizes goodness and victory.