Florida lawmakers propose bill to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

Florida lawmakers are trying to crack down on thieves stealing catalytic converters from vehicles. This is happening more and more often, even in broad daylight.

A new study by Carfax shows 153,000 catalytic converters were stolen across the United States last year.

A new law being discussed in Florida would make it a third-degree felony to knowingly buy, possess or sell a stolen catalytic converter.

That proposal is expected to head to the full House for a vote.

It does not take long for thieves to take the devices. They can cut the catalytic converters from an exhaust system in just over a minute.

Here in Florida, Ford trucks are among the top 10 targets.

Bandits have their eyes on the devices because of the precious metals they have in them, like palladium, platinum and rhodium. They can turn around and sell those materials for hundreds and sometimes, thousands of dollars.

Right now, the market value for rhodium stands at $7,400 per ounce. Gold is selling for just under $2,000 per ounce.

Jonathan Morrow is the president of an automotive recycler in Virginia. He said people will know easily if their catalytic converter was stolen.

“When you go to your vehicle, the first sign you are going to notice that your catalytic converter has been removed is an extreme difference in how your car sounds when it starts up,” said Jonathan Morrow, president of M&M Auto Parts, an automotive recycler in Virginia. “It goes from sounding very nice to almost like a NASCAR. It is going to be loud and you are going to know that something is wrong.”

It can cost drivers anywhere between $2,000 to $4,000 to replace a stolen catalytic converter.

Experts are encouraging drivers to get their VIN numbers etched onto their catalytic converters or use black light UV pens to write your car’s VIN number on the device.