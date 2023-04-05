Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash in St. Johns County shuts down I-95, hundreds of potatoes spilled

Semi truck carrying potatoes crashes, causing backups on I-95 north in St Johns County, between SR 206 & 207

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County Fire Rescue said it responded to an accident involving two semi-trucks and an SUV on Interstate 95 on Wednesday, between State Road 206 and State Road 207.

All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 were closed following the crash around 12:30 p.m. It’s unclear when it will reopen.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the two semis collided near SR-206 which caused one of them to flip and spill its load of hundreds of pounds of potatoes. The other semi-truck jackknifed, FHP said.

Two other vehicles hit the guardrail trying to avoid the crash.

One person complained of knee pain but no one had to be taken to a hospital.

By 1:30 p.m., traffic was backed up near the Flagler County line so FHP diverted 206. Southbound lanes were also backed up.

FHP said it called its Rapid Incident Scene Clearance crews, which includes Road Rangers bringing gasoline to drivers who might be running low while waiting for the lanes to reopen.

The crash is not far from Spuds, an unincorporated community in St. Johns County that depends economically on potato growing and other agriculture.