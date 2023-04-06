1 person rescued from St. Augustine Beach, taken to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after being recused by the St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after being recused by the St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

According to fire rescue, two people were in distress in the water, but the other person was able to swim back to shore. The incident happened near the A Street beach access point.

The swimmer was taken to the Flagler Hospital and their condition is unknown.

According to a witness, a man and a woman were visiting the beach from Michigan for spring break.

Witnesses also called the incident emotional and traumatizing as they looked on when first responders came to the scene.