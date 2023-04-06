Georgia sexual assault suspect arrested in Clay County now person of interest in recent Orange Park rape case

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is suspected in connection with a 2019 sexual assault in Georgia was arrested in Clay County on Wednesday, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said.

Cook added that Kasey Levi Lyons Dyak is also a person of interest in a recently reported sexual battery in Orange Park.

Dyak is charged with first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, rape and aggravated sodomy in connection with a reported sexual assault that happened in Chatham County four years ago.

Dyak, of Green Cove Springs, is currently in the Clay County jail pending extradition back to Georgia, Cook said.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office releases sketch in rape case

Cook said she couldn’t go into details about why he’s a person of interest in the Orange Park case during a Facebook Live broadcast.

“I just wanted to update the community because I know that was a pretty significant event for us,” Cook said.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch in March hoping it would lead to more information in the Orange Park rape case.

The attack happened on a Monday morning near Blairmore and Blanding Boulevard. Deputies said the man entered the victim’s home, forcibly assaulted her, then ran away.

If you have any information about the case, call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office or submit a tip on the SafeWatch App. There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest through the Florida Sheriff’s Association’s Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program.