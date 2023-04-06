St. Johns County agency advances development plan for 700+ “age-restricted” homes

This image is part of a publicly filed presentation to the St. Johns County Planning and Zoning Agency on April 6, 2023.

St. JOHNS, Fla. – The Planning and Zoning Agency for St. Johns County looked over a plan to build The Landings at St. Johns, one of two projects that Pulte Home Company LLC wants to develop just off Greenbriar Road and Longleaf Pine Parkway.

It would involve nearly 581 acres of land in which 761 homes would be built to be exclusively occupied by “active adults” of 55 years or older.

The project, if approved, would be built alongside another proposed development: The Landings at Greenbriar which would have 588 homes that are not age restricted.

Along with The Landings project, developers plan to invest $11.5 million in road and infrastructure improvements to accommodate the new homes.

Because the homes would not have school-age children living in them, the development plan would not take up any resources from the school district, while still generating an estimated one million dollars a year in tax revenue for it.

Still, some residents in the area said they don’t want more development right now. Some said the project would negatively impact the area’s wetlands and add more noise and traffic.

With the agency’s approval, the issue will now go to a vote of the full board of county commissioners on May 16.

If approved, the county would officially request from the state a tweak to St. Johns County’s comprehensive plan in order to allow for up to two residences per acre, an increase from how the area is currently zoned.