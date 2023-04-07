The Donna Foundation Mother’s Day race will happen as scheduled after city asked to move it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Donna Foundation announced on Friday that it has received the permit for the annual Mother’s Day 5K event.

“We are happy to share that the City of Jacksonville has approved The DONNA Foundation’s conditional permit authorizing plans to continue for the annual Mother’s Day 5K event set for May 13, 2023. We are encouraged that the matter was resolved quickly, and we can focus on preparing for a survivorship celebration worthy of the breast cancer patients, survivors and every mom we serve. This race supports the Foundation’s important work meeting the financial needs of breast cancer patients and their families and funding critical research. We look forward to working with the city on this event and many more, as we run together toward a future without breast cancer. Registration is open and we invite everyone to join us,” Amanda Napolitano, the executive director for the Donna Foundation, said in a statement.

“I’m happy for the mothers, daughters, survivors and their families and for all those served by the foundation. This wonderful tradition will continue, as it should,” Donna Deegan added.

The City of Jacksonville had asked that the foundation find a different date for its race this year, one that is after the May election.

City officials said that with Deegan, the founder and namesake of the Donna Foundation charity, currently running for mayor of Jacksonville, it would not be appropriate for the foundation’s 5K race to take place while early voting is underway and the May election is just days away on May 16.

Deegan, a Democrat, is running for mayor against Republican Daniel Davis.

“The City of Jacksonville has completed the legally required multi-department review in less than 2 weeks after receiving the application. With that review process complete, the event has approval to proceed. We hope that city’s past financial and current logistical support to the organization, and the organization’s work on the righteous cause of fighting breast cancer, are not misrepresented as political endorsement of any campaign during early voting,” the city said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Some have raised concerns because Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has been supporting Davis from the onset of his campaign.