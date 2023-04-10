IamJax: Campaign launched to counter recent hate messages in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A community campaign to unify Jacksonville, called IamJax, goes live on Monday. The initiative aims to highlight how our differences can bring us together.

The organizations behind the initiative, OneJax and the Together Strong Community Fund, said it was necessary after an increase in public expressions of antisemitism and hate in Jacksonville.

The IamJax campaign wants to bring people of all backgrounds together to solve local issues.

OneJax Executive Director Kyle Reese released a statement about the initiative.

“By highlighting the broad array of people in our community, we are demonstrating that there is no one group that represents Jacksonville; we all add to its richness and texture, and we are ALL Jacksonville,” Reese said.

This was a collaborative effort with the Jacksonville Jewish Federation and Family Foundations of Northeast Florida. The Jacksonville Jaguars, CSX and United Way of Northeast Florida joined their efforts.

“We all have so much to offer in our community so that everyone has an opportunity to succeed here. Too many people talk about the divisions in our city. We need to focus on the fact that we are all in this together,” said David Miller with the Together Stronger Fund.

People who sign up to join -- or support -- the initiative will receive a free “I Am Jacksonville” button to let others know you want to be part of the solution.

The campaign will run through the end of April. You will see it on billboards, online streaming channels and social media.

The follow-up to the campaign will be neighborhood gatherings to encourage relationships and friendly conversations, according to OneJax.

You can learn more about the initiative on iamjacksonville.org.