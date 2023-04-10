MOSH moves one step closer to new home on Northbank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Museum of Science and History (MOSH) is one step closer to moving to its new home.

The city council is set to vote Tuesday night on a lease agreement to allow MOSH to build on the site now known as the Museum District on the Northbank. It’s sometimes referred to as the old Shipyards property on the Northbank.

MOSH would lease the land for $1 a year during its 40-year agreement.

The city is expected to extend the riverwalk and make other improvements.

MOSH in turn designed a public park near the site and will make an $85 million capital improvement which would be achieved in private fundraising. The land deal is expected to help kick-start that project.

The measure passed in committee and will go to the full council on Tuesday.