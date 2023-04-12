Lakesha Burton to join News4JAX as the new Crime and Safety Analyst

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX announced Wednesday that Lakesha Burton will join the team as the new News4JAX Crime and Safety Analyst. With more than two decades of experience in law enforcement and community service, she will bring valuable insight to the coverage of crime in our communities.

“I’ve dedicated my life to a life of service, and to have this opportunity to continue to serve the community with Channel 4. I see it as a blessing,” Burton said.

Lakesha Burton is a 24-year veteran of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. She earned every promotion through the ranks from patrol officer to police lieutenant. She was appointed as the first female Executive Director to run the Police Athletic League (JaxPAL) and culminated her career by being appointed to the sheriff’s staff, as an assistant chief. Over her career, she worked in numerous areas throughout the agency; patrol, recruiting, COPS unit, burglary detective, field training unit, community engagement and as a school resource officer supervisor. She most recently was the first woman to run for Jacksonville Sheriff.

Lakesha is a Jacksonville native and a lifetime member of Hopewell Church. She is married to retired JSO assistant chief Gregory Burton, and together they have five children and six grandchildren.

“I’ve been involved with fighting crime for 25 years, so with my new position with Channel 4, I didn’t want to be put in a box, only reacting to and analyzing crime after it happens. I want to be proactive, engage the community, and be that liaison who continues to inform my fellow citizens in an objective way,” Burton added.

Always pulling for others before herself, she earned the JSO Medal of Valor, JSO Officer of the Year and JSO Victim Advocate of the Year, among many other honors. She has served on over 20 civic organizations over her career such as the FireHouse Public Safety Foundation, the Delores Barr Weaver Council, the City Crime & Safety Commission and Read USA to name a few.

At WJXT, we understand keeping our viewers and their families safe is a top concern. Lakesha will help us meet those needs, and then some. She begins on April 17 and we are thrilled to have her on board as we continue to work hard to protect and serve the community.