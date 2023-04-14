Putnam County youth pastor, teacher arrested on child porn charges

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A Putnam County youth pastor was arrested and faces charges of possessing child porn, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Edward Wilds III, 45, is a youth pastor at Palatka Baptist Temple Church and a Middleton-Burney Elementary School sixth-grade teacher.

According to investigators, Wilds used the church’s WIFI to download child porn. Investigators reported that 54,000 images were discovered on accounts and devices associated with Wilds.

Investigators said the majority of the images were pornographic and some included children. They also said he used various social media websites to communicate with other people who enjoyed child pornography.

“This is a clear-cut case of child sexual exploitation. I am deeply troubled by a heinous crime in our hometown. That exploitation and abuse of children is despicable and has no place in our society. Wilds’ behavior is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. And I will not tolerate it in our county,” Putnam County Sheriff Gator Deloach said at a Friday afternoon news conference.

Deloach said deputies received a tip from someone who said Wilds was involved in some disturbing behavior on social media, which allegedly included sending nude pictures of himself to children.

Wilds was placed on administrative leave with pay after the school district learned he was under investigation.

He’s worked at several elementary schools since 2011. According to officials, there were never any red flags.

Putnam County School District Superintendent Rick Surrency is another person who is upset.

“At this time, there is no indication that any of these allegations involve students in the Putnam County School District,” Surrency said. “With these charges filed today and the arrest of the employee, Mr. Wilds will remain on administrative leave pending a recommendation to the school board for his termination.”

Wilds’ father is the main pastor of the church and declined to comment on his son’s arrest.

Deputies said Wilds turned himself into authorities Friday morning and bonded out the same afternoon under the condition that he had no contact with children or access to the internet.

Wilds also faces one count of using his cell phone to commit a crime involving minors.

Deloach said he anticipates more charges will be filed against Wilds as the investigation continues.