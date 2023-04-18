74º

LIVE

Local News

10-year-old arrested for bringing realistic-looking airsoft gun to school

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said the student was showing it off to his classmates

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Tags: Flagler County, child arrested, gun to school, wadsworth elementary, weapon
Airsoft BB gun found in student's backpack at Wadsworth Elementary School (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that they arrested a 10-year-old male student for bringing a realistic-looking “airsoft” gun to Wadsworth Elementary School and showing it off.

Assistant Principal Chris Tincher caught the student displaying the gun to his friends in the cafeteria before the start of school. The weapon caused a commotion among the classmates who wanted to see it, according to deputies.

Tincher searched the backpack in the principal’s office and found the realistic-looking weapon. The 10-year-old was arrested by a school resource officer assigned to Wadsworth Elementary School, and was transported to an inmate detention facility. The Department of Children and Families released the child to his parent.

“This situation could have ended up a lot worse. Thankfully the Assistant Principal was alert and took action before someone could get hurt,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We don’t like arresting children but the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has a zero tolerance to weapons and threats on school campuses.”

The student is facing charges for Carrying an Airsoft/BB Gun Under the Age of 16. The orange tip of the “gun” had been removed making it look like an authentic semi-automatic pistol.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Marilyn has been Digital Director since October 2021. She supervises Jacksonville's number one news website and most trusted source for local news.

email