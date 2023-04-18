🔒 Insider ALERT 🚨: Just dropped - Icemen playoff tickets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Icemen open up the Kelly Cup playoffs at home on Friday against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and we’re giving News4JAX Insiders the chance to cheer on the team.

This one is a twofer. Enter the sweepstakes below just once and we will pick two winners - one for Friday night’s game and one for Sunday night’s game at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Downtown.

We will announce both winners in the 8 o’clock hour of The Morning Show on Channel 4 this Friday. Good luck!

Enter the sweepstakes here!