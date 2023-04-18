Leash Up: Jacksonville Beach police enforcing rules for dogs on beach after numerous incidents

Insider "donronricosuave" captured their dog all ready to make a sand castle in Jacksonville Beach.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach police officers are reminding pet owners about the rules when it comes to dogs on the beach.

Sgt. Tonya Tator said this past weekend there were 100 instances of dogs without leashes or dogs on the beach during prohibited hours. Tator said officers have been extra busy this year reminding people of the rules.

The city has an ordinance in place that states dogs are not allowed on the beach between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. during peak season, which is April 1st through September 30th. Dogs are allowed on leashes before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. Dogs are permissible on the beach at any hour from October 1 through March 31, according to the city.

Police point out leash laws require all dogs to be kept on a leash 8 feet or shorter at all times and wear proof of rabies vaccination.

Dog waste also must be picked up and disposed of properly.

Police reiterated that violators could face fines and citations.

Pet owners who want to spend time with their pets without a leash can do so at Paws Park on Penman Road.