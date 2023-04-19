62º

Breaking: Heavy Police Presence at Baptist South, sources say officer has been shot

Kyle Ashley, Associate Producer

Heavy Police Presence at Baptist South (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is a heavy police presence near Baptist South, off Old St. Augustine Road.

News4JAX Crime and Safety Analyst Lakesha Burton tells us an officer has been shot. A second source also said an officer was shot.

We are still waiting for JSO to confirm that information.

Baptist Medical Center South has released the following statement, “There was an incident outside of Baptist Medical Center South late this evening. Security noticed a suspicious person outside the hospital and notified the campus off-duty police officer. The officer called Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for additional support. Baptist South went on lockdown for the safety of our patients, visitors and staff.”

We have confirmed that no one is being allowed in or out of the hospital.

This is a developing story.

