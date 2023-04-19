TELL US: Do the recent political ads in the mayor’s race have an impact on the way you vote?

Jacksonville mayoral candidates Donna Deegan (D) and Daniel Davis (R) spoke to News4JAX about a new attack ad endorsed by Davis.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Democrat Donna Deegan and Republican Daniel Davis are running political ads in their effort to become Jacksonville’s next mayor. One notable ad attacks Deegan’s support of Black Lives Matter protests and shows video of downtown Jacksonville after one protest turned violent.

The ad also includes a clip that shows Deegan calling for a “civilian review board that helps to hold our police officers accountable.” Deegan recently released an ad to counter the claim that she doesn’t support the police.

RELATED: Deegan calls ad ‘racially insensitive’, Davis doubles down

Republican-funded ad goes after Democrat mayoral candidate Donna Deegan

With less than a month remaining before the election, we want to know if recent political ads in the mayor’s race have an impact on the way you vote. Answer in the forum below and your response may be read on a Channel 4 newscast.