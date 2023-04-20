Overturned trailer in St. Johns County blocks multiple lanes of I-95 near SR-207

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A Thursday afternoon crash in St. Johns County has closed multiple northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near State Road 207.

Florida Highway Patrols troopers have responded to the crash. The Department of Transportation camera shows a trailer overturned, blocking the lanes. It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved and if there are any injuries.

Officials are diverting traffic to the emergency lane as they work to clear the crash.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

More information was not immediately available.