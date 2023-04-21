FHP warns of visibility issues for drivers as brush fire extends 650 acres in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – As Nassau County fire crews and law enforcement continue working to put out a brush fire in a rural area west of Bryceville, the Florida Highway Patrol warned drivers Friday to use caution in the area.

The fire quickly grew to about 650 acres overnight and was 50% contained Friday morning, according to the Florida Forest Service active fire map.

In a tweet Thursday, Nassau County Emergency Management said the fire, which is in a rural area near St. Marys River, started north of 119 and is moving west toward CR-121.

FHP said smoke may affect U.S. 301 south to the I-10 area and visibility could deteriorate quickly, especially in the early morning hours and at night.

Troopers encouraged drivers to reduce speed to avoid collisions and use low beam headlights to adapt to changing weather conditions.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is also responding to the fire. Robert Chase with the Florida Forest Service (FFS) said tractors are actively cutting fire breaks.

Fourteen tractor-plow units, six of which are working to protect homes, and four engines are working to contain the fire, according to Chase. FFS has a helicopter dropping water as well.

Officials also suggested residents in the area prepare to evacuate in case an evacuation is called. Some residents were seen on Sky4 packing up their vehicles. No evacuations have been ordered.

County Road 121 was temporarily closed to non-resident traffic from Stokes Road to Kinard Road. County Road 119 was temporarily closed to traffic at the intersection of CR-121, according to emergency management.

They have reopened, but officials are advising drivers to use precautions as smoke is expected to settle back down and cause driving conditions to become dangerous.

If you would like to drop off donations for the fire crews, you can take them to Fire Station 60 on 8291 US-301.